Undisciplined children, the restaurant that fines “incompetent parents”: controversy breaks out

“Surcharge for adults who are unable to be parents.” This is included in the menu of a small restaurant that is making waves in the United States. This is Toccoa Riverside, a restaurant in Blue Ridge, Georgia, which aims to solve the problem of unruly children with a drastic solution: a hefty fine for parents. On the menu it is indicated by a specific item, accompanied not by a specific sum but by three dollar symbols.

An inflexible policy, as demonstrated by numerous online reviews. “If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs. Good grief – the extremely disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our kids were ‘running around the restaurant’ – they were down by the river.. we were told we had to ‘go to Burger King and Walmart’ and that we were bad parents. They have a $50 surcharge for ‘bad kids’. We were a group of 21 and our waiter was amazing and he was way too apologetic. Terrible business practice, we will never return,” reported a review from last week.

“If you have children, I don’t recommend going here. The owner was so rude to my grandchildren that he made the three year old cry. He told them that if they sat near the river they should be silent. Which restaurateur speaks like this to his customers?????? I will never go back… I’m told this is the case with a lot of people…” another customer wrote last month.