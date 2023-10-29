Israeli Prime Minister was criticized for placing responsibility for the war on the country’s intelligence chiefs

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used your profile on X in the early hours of this Sunday (October 29, 2023) to defend himself from criticism regarding Israeli security strategies and the response to the October 7 attacks. He claimed that Israeli intelligence never warned him that Hamas was planning an invasion.

After receiving criticism for the statement, the prime minister deleted the publication and made a new publication, apologizing and reaffirming his commitment and support for the Israel Defense Forces. ecla

Read what Netanyahu had written:

“At no point was Prime Minister Netanyahu given any warning about Hamas’ war intentions. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of Army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and was interested in a settlement.”

Read the apology:

On Saturday (28.Oct.2023), Netanyahu spoke to journalists and said that the government failed to prevent the Hamas attack on October 7. According to the prime minister, Israel has now entered the 2nd phase of the conflict. Ground attacks have been carried out since Thursday (Oct 26) in the Gaza Strip.

