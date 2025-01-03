Autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication, social interaction, and causes repetitive behavioral patterns, remains a major medical and social challenge. Know your causes and factors partners is key to advancing your early diagnosis and treatment. In this line, Daniela Tautivaneuropsychologist and therapeutic coordinator of the Querer Foundation Cabinet, gives us an expert vision, complemented by the awareness campaign promoted by BINDInternational University of La Rioja, which seeks to raise awareness in society.

Causes of autism: a complex puzzle



Currently, the scientific consensus indicates that autism is the result of the interaction of genetic and environmental factors. “There is no single cause of autism“, highlights Tautiva. “Alterations in brain development, particularly in the way neurons connect and communicate with each other, seem to be central.” Studies in twins have shown high concordance in the diagnosis, highlighting that genetics represent up to 80% of the risk. However, the genetic contribution involves multiple genes and their interaction with the environment.

Among the genes most associated with autism are SHANK3linked to the syndrome Phelan-McDermidand the MECP2related to Rett syndrome. However, Tautiva insists that “the genetics of autism are highly complex; it cannot be attributed to a single gene.”

The impact of environmental factors



Although less understood than genetic factors, environmental factors also play an important role. “Complications during pregnancy, maternal infections or exposure to toxic substances are some of the most studied,” he comments. Conditions such as preeclampsia or exposure to valproic acid during pregnancy have shown an association with a higher risk, although they are not direct causes.

Furthermore, recent research has highlighted the potential impact of intestinal microbiota and its influence on brain developmentan area that is beginning to gain relevance in the understanding of autism.

Advances in scientific research



The use of genetic studies, neuroimaging and longitudinal analyzes has shed light on the causes of autism. “Neuroscience has revealed how neural connections and communication between brain areas linked to social and communicative processing are determining factors“explains the specialist.

However, the efforts are not limited to the scientific field. The campaign of BIND about autism search raise awareness and promote integration of people with this condition, promoting a more inclusive society.

In the Cabinet of the Querer Foundation, coordinated by Daniela Tautiva, work is carried out andtherapeutic approaches designed to address the specific needs of children with neurodevelopmental disorders. “Our goal is to offer a comprehensive space that combines therapy, education and family support“he concludes.

With campaigns like that of BIND and the daily work of institutions such as the Querer Foundation, the path towards greater understanding and acceptance of autism is illuminated, promoting a fairer society for all.