Annual proof of life from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) is mandatory. However, since January last year, it has been up to the INSS to prove that the beneficiary is alive. To do this, it receives data from other federal public bodies, preferably biometrics, to cross-reference data on citizens. This information is cross-referenced with other information contained in the government database.

Even so, the Ministry of Social Security decided that, until December 31, 2024, the lack of proof of life for INSS beneficiaries will not result in the benefit being blocked or suspended. The ordinance has already been published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In addition to the guidance not to block benefits without proof of life until the end of this period, the ordinance changes the 10-month counting period for proof. In other words, instead of the count starting from the insured person's birthday, it now starts from the date of the last benefit update or even the last proof of life.

Those who receive benefits such as pensions, death pensions and disability benefits must provide proof of life.

Proof of proof of life can be done in person – at the paying agency's service desk or at the paying bank's self-service terminals –; and also digitally through the Gov.br app, through facial recognition.

According to the new rules, to avoid undue suspension of benefits, the INSS will receive data from other federal public bodies, preferably biometric. This information is cross-referenced with other information contained in the government database.

Furthermore, from the publication of Ordinance MPS No. 723, dated March 8, 2024, the time frame of the last proof of life processed will be used, instead of the beneficiary's birthday. From that date onwards, the INSS will have 10 months to identify citizen interactions in shared databases for further proof of life.

The person can access the Meu INSS application or website or call the 135 Call Center to check the date of the last confirmation of life made by the INSS.

In February, the institute reported that more than 4 million beneficiaries were being called to take the test of life. In 2023, 19 million beneficiaries performed proof of life, according to the INSS. What data does INSS use to carry out proof of life?

The acts, means, information or database listed in article 2 of PRES/INSS Ordinance No. 1,408, of February 2, 2022 carried out or updated within the 10 months following the processing date of the last test will be considered valid as proof of completed life. of life. The following citizen interactions are currently used: I – access to the Meu INSS application with the gold seal; II – in financial institutions (bank) when: a) carrying out a payroll loan, carried out using biometric recognition;

b) when withdrawing benefits when carried out using biometric identification. III – service: a) voluntarily when the insured person appears at the INSS Branches to perform a service of interest to them;

b) medical expertise via telemedicine or in person. NOTE 1. We emphasize that it is not necessary for the beneficiary to appear at the Social Security Agencies to carry out proof of life. NOTE 2. At any time, the INSS may visit the address registered with the benefit to prove the beneficiary's life. IV – updates to the Single Registry (CadÚnico), only when carried out by the person responsible for the family group; V – receipt of benefit payment with biometric recognition. These are databases that are in the interoperability phase to be used as proof of life: I – vaccination; II – registration or re-registration with traffic or public security agencies; II – voting in elections; III – issuance/renewal of: a) passport;

b) driver's license;

c) work card;

d) military enlistment;

e) identity card or other official documents that require the user's physical presence or biometric recognition;

The INSS will receive the government and partner entities' databases and will use this data to prove the beneficiaries' lives. For example: when a citizen goes to the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) in their city to obtain a social benefit, such as Vale Gás, Armazém da Família; Bolsa Família; Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC); My home, my life; Nice food; Elderly Card. Upon receiving this information, the INSS will have the beneficiary's life information and this will be used to create a database about the person. This database will bring together the person's various interactions with public or private entities. When the interactions throughout the year recorded in the partner databases are sufficient, the system will consider the proof of life completed, ensuring the maintenance of the benefit until the next cycle.

Who is exempt from the INSS proof of life?