Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Abdul Rahman Hamad Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said that the celebration of “Emirati Women’s Day” establishes her position as a pioneering model and an influential partner in the process of sustainable development. Tangible positive achievements and imprints in all fields.

He added, in a speech on this occasion: “We, in the Ministry of Justice, are keen to empower women and involve them in everything that would enhance their status and leadership, and we are proud of what they have achieved and are achieving daily on the ground, in the corridors of courts and prosecution offices that testify to their effective and influential role, whether As a judge, lawyer, notary, or employee in various sectors of the ministry.

He stressed that the Emirati woman has proven her worth and competence, and demonstrated the necessity of her presence through the awards and certificates she obtained, along with her male brother, and was an example to follow in terms of commitment, sincerity, determination and strength of character, with the high positions she held, and the exceptional tasks she accomplished. It provided a strong presence and an exceptional model of excellence, efficiency, creativity and generosity.