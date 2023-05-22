In the Kherson region, the police blew up about 100 ammunition left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kherson region, the police blew up about 100 ammunition left by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

According to the agency, a kilometer from Chaplinka, the security forces found 95 head fuses, two warheads of the Grad multiple launch rocket system, two 152-millimeter caliber shells and ten 30-millimeter caliber shells.

Law enforcement officers neutralized the dangerous finds with an overhead charge of TNT. It got on video.

It is noted that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs continue to examine the territory and look for weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), police found a cache with a grenade launcher, TNT bombs and 600 rounds of ammunition.