in front of his audience

Some time ago, in one of the videos later published on the social channels of the Circus, Formula 1 asked several drivers if – having to choose – they would have preferred to win their home GP or the Monaco Grand Prix. Most of them chose the second option. Even now, although many consider it an anachronistic event, the Monaco GP has a special fascination for all F1 drivers and, in general, for many motorsport enthusiasts. However, there are those who should not have chosen the previous question: it is Charles Leclercthe only driver born in the Principality and capable of climbing to the top step of the podium in a race in the premier category of motoring.

The joke of 2017

The Ferrari standard-bearer is very attached to his homeland and practically knows every single meter of the circuit by heart. And yet, both in F2 and among the ‘greats’, his relationship with the home track has always been troubled. Indeed, in his triumphant ride in the cadet series, Leclerc failed to finish either the Feature Race or his home Sprint race, despite having conquered the pole position in the ‘main event’ and was easily dominating the race. However, a problem in fixing a wheel put him out of contention, forcing him to end his day on the track prematurely. No one could imagine that that would become a sad habit for Leclerc in Monaco.

The first outings in F1

Once in F1, things didn’t go any better. In 2018, behind the wheel of Sauber, a new knockout caused eight laps from the end, while he was 12th, from a contact with the Toro Rosso of Brendon Hartley, following the failure of the brakes on his single-seater. Not even the transfer to Ferrari he benefited from this point of view to the Monegasque: in 2019 in fact he was still retired, depending on a contract with the walls of Monaco. On that occasion the red #16 was producing an authentic show on the track, trying to make up for the sensational strategy error committed by his team in qualifying, when a misjudgment led him to be eliminated in Q1. 12 months later, in 2020, the race did not take place due to the pandemic.

Pole positions nullified

Thus we arrive at last two seasonsthose in which Leclerc, in front of his own audience, snatched the pole position. Usually starting in front of everyone in the Principality is a guarantee of success, but not in the case of Leclerc. In fact, in 2021 the conquest of the pole start was followed by an accident in the final part of Q3, which would then even force him not to take part in the Sunday race, leaving the starting pitch conquered the day before empty. Finally, last year, the conquest of the first ‘home’ points was perhaps accompanied by the most atrocious joke: pole position and first position thrown away due to poor management of the Ferrari strategy, who effectively threw away a probable brace with him and Carlos Sainz. For all these reasons, this weekend, Leclerc will go hunting for a personal revenge against bad luck.