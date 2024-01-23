Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, it will be held in Dubai during the period from 12 to 14 February 2024, activities of the 11th session of the World Government Summit.

The next session of the summit will be organized under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.” This is with the participation of heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations, in addition to 120 government delegations and an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, and in the presence of more than 4,000 participants.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, confirmed that the new session of the World Government Summit is inspired by the sound vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the exceptional thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

This came during the World Government Summit dialogue held by the World Government Summit Foundation, yesterday, at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to announce the agenda of the new session of the summit, which will include 6 main themes and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 main dialogue sessions. And interactive.

The largest peak

200 international figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, will speak at the summit, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that the World Government Summit 2024 brings together on its platform heads of states and governments, ministers and heads of international organizations, pointing out that the summit platform this year will bring together more than 120 government delegations, in addition to an elite group of pioneers of ideas, businesses, and international experts, and more than 8 winning scholars. Nobel Prize.

He said: “More than 80 international and regional organizations are participating in the summit this year, with more than 27 heads of organizations attending in the current session, including: His Excellency Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, His Excellency Kristina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, and His Excellency Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Also participating are His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, His Excellency Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), His Excellency Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, His Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and His Excellency Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, His Excellency Mokhtar Diop, Director General of the International Finance Corporation, and His Excellency Doreen Bogdan Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union.

The list of the most prominent participants extends to include Dr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al Turki, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, Her Excellency Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank, Her Excellency Matthias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Her Excellency Gerd Müller, Director-General of the United Nations. United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO), in addition to the participation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Renewable Energy Agency, and other organizations.

private sector

The World Government Summit will host global leaders from the private sector, such as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, developer of the GPT chat system, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Eric Schmidt, co-founder of NVIDIA. Schmidt Futures and former CEO of Google, Dr. Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research at I. with me. Mother” IBM, Dr. Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief Artificial Intelligence Scientist at Meta, in addition to a group of prominent global businessmen. The World Government Summit, with an elite group of knowledge partners, is launching a series of strategic reports exceeding 25 reports focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.

Ministerial meetings

The World Government Summit hosts 15 global forums that focus on developing future strategies and plans in the most important vital sectors that concern humanity. It is organized in partnership with a number of international organizations, global technological institutions, and leading companies, in addition to institutions concerned with innovating new solutions to the challenges facing societies. Humanity.

These forums include the World Health Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Arab Government Administration Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, the Future of Transport Forum, the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, the Future of Education Forum, the Future of Space Forum, and the Forum for Industry and Advanced Technology.

The World Government Summit 2024 will continue its various dialogues through the Artificial Intelligence Forum, the Future of Work Forum, the Emerging Economies Forum, the Geotechnology Governance Forum, and the Sustainable Development Goals Forum, in addition to the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, and the “Time 100” event.

The World Government Summit, in its 2024 edition, will also host global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments. These dialogues include round table meetings that bring together leaders of countries, global government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and the private sector, ensuring the strengthening of international cooperation and identifying innovative solutions to future challenges. And anticipating the most prominent opportunities and inspiring the next generation of governments.

During the summit, high-level ministerial meetings will be held, including a ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with sustainable development, a ministerial meeting to discuss the features of the next generation of future governments, a meeting of Arab finance ministers, a consultative meeting with labor ministers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy. .

6 axes

The World Government Summit 2024 focuses on 6 main themes that are urgent at the present time, including: enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence and new future prospects, the new vision for development and the economies of the future, the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, sustainability and new global transformations, in addition to urbanization and priorities. Global health.

The axis of enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments is gaining increasing importance at a time when the governments of the world have accelerated their transformative digital initiatives and their reliance on technology in various fields, which has contributed to the development of a system of new opportunities and many challenges. Future policies should contribute to addressing the digital divide and ensuring that there is no backwardness. No one is left behind in the face of accelerating global changes.

The theme of Artificial Intelligence and New Future Horizons focuses on the importance of regulating and designing this technology ethically, in addition to identifying emerging trends, which is one of the necessities for governments and international organizations that explore future technology in its dimensions.

The focus of the New Vision for Development and Future Economies highlights the need for societies to enhance adaptation and rapid innovation to maintain their competitiveness, as reliance on advanced technology, new business models, and future social trends becomes crucial. Exploring new models of strategies to deal with these changes and envisioning new paths will also be a focus. Essential in building advanced economies and ensuring their future prosperity.

The theme of the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies explores the great interconnection between education, the growth of societies, and the adoption of technological transformation, as the establishment of comprehensive and sustainable societies confirms that recognizing this interconnection will push the boundaries of scientific and technological progress, and by understanding the variables between them, societies will gain a high ability to find solutions to challenges and seize future opportunities. And shaping a future that embraces comprehensive progress and improves the quality of life of individuals in various parts of the world.

International awards

The current session of the World Government Summit presents several global awards, in recognition of government ministers, private sector representatives, innovators and creators for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity.

Awards include: the Best Minister in the World Award, the Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for Best Government Applications, and the Global Government Excellence Award.

This year, the World Government Summit is also launching the Global Ministers Survey, inviting world ministers to contribute their ideas on critical global issues and participate in promoting cooperative solutions.

The World Government Summit brings together a number of prominent national and international partners who share its visions and goals and contribute effectively to its success.

A more equitable world

The Sustainability and New Global Transformations theme discusses the importance of adopting sustainable environmental practices to ensure a more equitable and just world, in addition to securing access to food, water, and energy while promoting long-term prosperity and resilience.

The theme of Urban Expansion and Global Health Priorities reviews how to enable governments to create urban environments characterized by innovative, accessible and effective mobility systems by identifying cities to be dynamic centers of sustainable growth and innovation, integrating innovative mobility solutions and adopting new urban designs.