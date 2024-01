Turkish President Recep Erdogan | Photo: EFE/JJ Guillén

Turkey's parliament approved this Tuesday (23) Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The decision ends one of the major obstacles that the Nordic country is currently facing in joining the Western military alliance.

Turkish parliamentarians approved Sweden's accession protocol by 287 votes in favor and 55 against. The ratification of Parliament's decision will be promulgated as soon as it is published in the Official Gazette.

Turkey, a member of NATO, was slow to decide on Sweden's approval because it accused the country of being lenient towards groups that Erdogan's government considers threats to national security, such as Kurdish militants, which the Turkish president currently considers as “terrorists”.

Following requests from Ankara, Sweden committed to deepening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and supporting Turkey's eventual candidacy for the European Union.

The Swedes asked to join NATO in May 2022, along with Finland, which had its request accepted without many restrictions and joined the military alliance last year.

With Turkish support, the Swedes will now only have Hungary as the only NATO ally that has not yet ratified the country's membership.