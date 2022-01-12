Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra (Al Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the 15th Al Dhafra Festival competitions were launched yesterday, organized by the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee, and will continue until January 22 in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region. . Al Dhafra Heritage Market opens at the Al Dhafra Festival, its doors to visitors daily from four in the evening until ten in the evening, offering its visitors many activities that attract different age groups, in addition to its various shops that collect the Emirati and Gulf heritage and the heritage of a number of Arab and foreign countries. Al Dhafra heritage market includes about 200 diverse shops displaying many local and Gulf heritage products, and meets the needs of all visitors, in addition to popular restaurants, fast food restaurants, squares and traditional folk councils, as well as classic cars corner, mobile restaurants, the main market theater, the corner and theater of Arab and foreign communities, And other interesting activities.

Entering the mounts

Yesterday, camel owners from the UAE and the Gulf countries began flocking to the festival site to bring the camels participating in the local and purebred crosses in Mazayna camels to Shabbuk, in preparation for announcing the results of the runs for which 75 prizes were allocated, after they were presented to the sorting and arbitration committees, within 8 runs for the sheikhs and the tribesmen, amid commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures in place at the festival site, which were set by the organizing committee, in coordination with the relevant authorities for the safety of participants and workers.

As it begins Thursday morning, the camels participating in the Al-Mafarid Al-Majahim rounds will enter the five rounds of the Shraya and Al-Tilad for the sons of the tribes, as they will be judged and their results announced on Friday evening.

Camel owners from the UAE and the Gulf countries flock to the event site (from the source)

The Al Dhafra Festival in this session is characterized by its heritage, thrill and entertainment, as the festival organizes camel auctions, for which 82 rounds are allocated to the local, Majahim, Al-Asayel and Al-Wadha hybrids, within 6 age groups (Al-Mafarid, Al-Haqqayq, Al-Laqaya, Radio, Al-Thanayah, Al-Houl), and the Al-Mahaleb competition (6 rounds). ) for the localities and the Majahim, and 9 competitions that reflect the Emirati and Gulf cultural heritage, including (the purebred Arabian horse race, the traditional Arabian Saluki race, the falcon bidding competition, the Arabian greyhound bidding competition, the archery competition, the blissful sheep bidding competition, the dates bidding and wrapping competition, the sour milk competition, and the throw competition). Al Qaoud), in addition to Al Dhafra booths, handicraft competitions, folk cooking, fashion, classic cars, mobile restaurants, and many daily competitions and valuable prizes for the festival’s audience at the Al Dhafra Heritage Market.

Al-Mahaleb competition kicks off with Al-Orabi and Al-Khawawir local runs

The Mahlab competition, which is held on Million Street within the Al Dhafra Festival, started with four runs for the localities (Al Orabi and Al Khawair) Sharaya and Talad, 40 valuable prizes were allocated to them. The third is 30,000 dirhams, while the rest of the winners will receive valuable prizes up to the tenth place.

The rate of milk production is calculated during the period of stay of the camels participating in the competition, where each participant milks his camel in the milk bowl (bowl), during the morning and evening periods determined by the organizing committee of the festival, and the ring is weighed directly in front of the committee and the owner of the camels, and recorded in the daily records for each camel.

On January 16, the second category of the Mahlab competition for the two halves of “Al Majaheem Sharaya and Majaheem Open” will be launched, for which 20 valuable prizes have been allocated. The competition will continue until January 21.