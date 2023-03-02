Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent “Mother of the Emirates”, the Syrian girl “Sham” and her brother “Omar” arrived in Abu Dhabi to receive the necessary treatment. This is within the framework of Her Highness’ interest in providing treatment and health care for the critically ill who were affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

And based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, which requires the speedy taking of necessary measures, the Emirates Red Crescent, in cooperation with Burjeel Hospital, formed a specialized medical team for “Sham” and her brother, and provided Urgent treatment for them in Burjeel Medical City, where cooperation took place to prepare a private medical plane that transported the child Sham (9 years) and the child Omar (15 years) to Abu Dhabi.

The two children were received by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Hamoud Al Junaibi, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Dr. Shamsher Vayalil, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare Group in the UAE.

After the two children arrived at Burjeel Hospital, the necessary surgeries were performed under the leadership of Dr. Michael Oglu, as the life of the child “Sham” was threatened with death as a result of “gangrene” that spread in the lower part of the body, and her brother “Omar” was also saved.

Dr. Oglu confirmed that the medical team made every effort to preserve their lives, and that the condition of the child, “Sham”, necessitated special surgical procedures due to her poor condition, and her arrival to critical stages that required rapid medical intervention.

Hammoud Al-Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, stressed the importance of cooperation between the Emirates Red Crescent and health institutions such as Burjeel Hospital, especially in such circumstances that require saving people’s lives and providing them with the necessary treatment, and in a way that reflects the directions of the wise leadership in humanitarian work derived from The values ​​and culture of the Emirates that crystallize humanitarian work in the highest form of humanity.

Dr. Shamsher, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the “VBS Healthcare” group in the UAE, also praised the contribution of the Red Crescent, the great humanitarian role played by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to those affected healthily by The earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and providing all the necessary assistance and support, and providing treatment and medical care, in addition to the necessary humanitarian aid in such critical conditions that the Turkish and Syrian people are going through, stressing that Burjeel Hospital puts all its capabilities to save the injured children and injured.

For his part, Bashar Aleeq, a member of the “Sham” family who accompanied her to Abu Dhabi, appreciated this generous gesture, saying: “We are grateful to the leadership of the UAE, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates) for this noble work that they have done for the sake of Sham.” And Omar, where the doctors in Istanbul told us that Sham needed to perform amputations representing one hundred percent of the size of the leg because of the injuries she suffered, and because she did not receive the necessary treatment in a timely manner, but her father strongly refused, and we felt happy after that when it was decided for us to travel to Emirates with a private plane carrying a specialized medical staff, which made us feel that we are in safe hands, and that our condition will be much better than it is.