Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, expressed his wishes for the new ambassadors of the UAE appointed to friendly countries, success in serving the interests of the state, and building bridges of friendship and cooperation with the peoples of the world. His Highness said via Twitter: “I witnessed the swearing-in of our new ambassadors appointed to a number of friendly countries. I wish them success in serving the interests of the state and building bridges of friendship and cooperation with the peoples of the world.”

A number of new UAE ambassadors appointed to friendly countries were sworn in before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

His Highness urged the new ambassadors in their duties, to work tirelessly to consolidate the good friendship relations that unite the UAE and friendly countries, and to build on the strong ties that were established over decades, to enhance partnerships and mutual interests between the UAE and these countries.