Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the work of the Postgraduate Research Conference 2023 was launched yesterday, the knowledge platform that reviews scientific research, ideas and innovative projects in various fields of knowledge.

The conference is organized by Khalifa University of Science and Technology in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, the British University in Dubai, New York University Abu Dhabi, Ajman University, Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, the University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University and the American University of Sharjah.

The conference activities were inaugurated by Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, while the two-day conference will review about 611 research papers focusing on engineering, physical sciences, arts, humanities and social sciences. Research papers also include the track of medicine, preparatory medicine, health and life sciences, in addition to the track of commerce and business administration.

This year’s edition also includes posts and presentations by postgraduate students at Sultan Qaboos University and the University of Bahrain, where the best research papers in each track will be selected and honored. In its edition this year, the conference has a qualitative increase in the number of papers presented, which amounted to 611 compared to 388 in the previous edition, an increase of more than 60 percent, as it provides postgraduate students with the opportunity to review their research concepts and exchange experiences.

He added, “The conference will showcase a group of the best modern innovations, and at the same time, students will be able to find ways that allow them to benefit from the network of experts in the field of applying their ideas on the ground and creating solutions.” The discussion sessions focus on the topic “The Role of Data Science in Supporting the Knowledge Economy” and the role of PhD holders and their impact on society and the economy, in addition to sustainability in the country. The Postgraduate Research Conference 2023 is a multidisciplinary academic conference directed at postgraduate students and aims to provide them with the opportunity to share their research projects. And their new ideas, obtaining the opinions of experts and specialists, and establishing a network of relationships with them.