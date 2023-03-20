One woman dead and two people injuredwas the balance of a tragic frontal collision between a van and an urban truck on the highway to Laredoin the municipality of Cienega de Floresin the state of Nuevo León.

He accident It was reported around 09:30 in the morning of this Sunday, March 19, at kilometer 38, at the height of the Portal de las Salinas neighborhood.

According to ABC News, the accident happened after the private truck was allegedly driven at excessive speed, and adding that the pavement was wet, was impacted by urban transport and later capsized.

After impact and rollover, the truck began to catch fire with the crew members inside.

Firefighters and Civil Protection elements immediately mobilized to the scene and were in charge of rescuing the people who were inside the truck, as well as fighting the fire.

While the rescue maneuvers were being carried out, they realized that a woman was already lifeless inside the unit. She was not identified at the scene.

The place of the accident was cordoned off together with Municipal Transit waiting for the expert services personnel, who upon arrival carried out the corresponding investigations. Likewise, they were in charge of the transfer of the woman’s body for her identification process.