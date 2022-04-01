Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The “Shaki” crowned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the champion of the 60-foot Arila Dhow Sailing Race, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club “Al-Khamis” under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region.

The champion won 240 thousand dirhams and a car, while the runner-up for the champion “Hashem” by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and won 210 thousand dirhams and a car, and the third place went to the “Dhafra” of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and won two hundred A thousand dirhams and a car.

The fourth place was occupied by Rashid Mohammed Rashid bin Ghadeer, who received 145,000 dirhams, while the fifth was the description by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and received 140 thousand dirhams, while the sixth place went to “Muhajir” by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and received 130,000 dirhams, seventh was “Hadad” by Ahmed Saeed Salem Al-Rumaithi and 125,000 dirhams, and eighth was “confusing” by Salem Saeed Salem Al-Rumaithi and received 120 thousand dirhams, and in the ninth place came “Nimran” by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who received 115 thousand dirhams, and the tenth solution to the “swarm” of the free Rashid Khadim Al Muhairi, and received 110 thousand dirhams.

The winners of the first three places were crowned by Majid Abdullah Al Muhairi, Board Member of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Race, and Khalifa Rashid Al Rumaithi, Supervisor of Heritage Sailing Races at the club.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and Managing Director, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai for winning the “naughty” bearer of the Arila Race title, stressing that the support of the wise leadership for the authentic marine heritage has boosted momentum. The greatness of this sport.

He also congratulated the winners and participants in the race, stressing that there is no loser in this great heritage sports forum, and he wished everyone success in the upcoming races.