FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Annual inflation in the euro zone soared to 7.5% in March, hitting a new record high and complicating the situation for the European Central Bank amid high prices and slowing economic growth.

The rise in consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro has accelerated after reaching 5.9% in February, Eurostat said on Friday, well above expectations of 6.6% as the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia push fuel and natural gas prices to record highs.

While energy weighed the most, food, services and durable goods inflation was also above the ECB’s 2% target, showing that the rise in prices is widespread and not just a reflection of expensive oil.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

