They were linked to criminal process by aggravated wrongful diversion three Hidalgo municipal presidents, a scheme known as the “Sinister Scam”.

Were three municipal presidents: Epazoyucan belonging to the PRI, Huautla to the PES and Yahualica, also from the PRI, were found guilty of diverting millions of dollars of money.

Currently, the Hidalgo State Attorney General’s Office (PGJEH) they established diversion of resources, moches and other serious crimes, affirmed that they used public economic resources to favor illegal attributions.

The amounts to be investigated oscillate approximately above the 14 million pesos from the municipality of Yahualica and Epazoyucan, while Huautla is above 26 million pesos.

They are allegedly involved 13 mayoralties and two secretariats of the government of Omar Fayad Menesesex-governor of the State, with a probable total amount of embezzlement that exceeds 522 million pesos.

The cases are being investigated separately, each one has a different arrest and investigation order, which makes the Superior Court of State Justice keep information up to date.