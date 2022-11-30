In two major Chinese cities, part of the strict corona measures are being abolished. That’s what the authorities have guangzhou and Chongqing announced Wednesday. On Monday, China also relaxed rules in a number of cities. The decision from the two major cities – Guangzhou has more than 15 million inhabitants, Chongqing more than 30 million – comes at a time when Chinese people across the country are protesting against the government’s strict corona rules.

Authorities of the city of Guangzhou speak of “optimizing” the corona approach. Unnecessary restrictions will be lifted in the city, authorities say, to limit the economic impact and other “inconveniences”. It is not yet clear which measures are involved, and how far-reaching the relaxations are. A few days ago, however, it was decided in Guangzhou that residents no longer have to be tested daily. Due to the strict measures, the Chinese population has built up little immunity, which means that a major outbreak of the highly contagious omikron variant is imminent.

In China, people have been taking to the streets en masse for days to protest against the drastic and freedom-restricting corona rules in the country. Large-scale protests are rare in China, where the government does not tolerate criticism of its policies. But due to the very strict corona rules in the country, frustration among the population is great. After a fire in the city of Ürümqi last weekend, which killed ten people, large protests broke out in various parts of China.