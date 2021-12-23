Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov spoke about the possibility of organizing vaccination of children against COVID-19 on the basis of schools. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, vaccination of children against coronavirus is the competence of doctors and parents.

“Now we are in the third phase (of testing the drug), we are working in contact with colleagues from the Ministry of Health. In general, the Russian vaccine, in my opinion, works and gives a good result. As for the vaccinations of children, this is fully the competence of doctors, the Ministry of Health, parents and the child himself, if he is an adult, ”the minister said.

On December 20, the Russian Ministry of Health introduced vaccination against COVID-19 for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the national vaccination schedule for epidemic indications. It is noted that it will be carried out voluntarily and with a written application from one of the parents or legal representative.