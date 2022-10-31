Phew, that’s uncomfortable. That while Hamilton and Verstappen are breaking records.

There are those images that are very uncomfortable to look at. Your ex with her new boyfriend, your great-aunt who is in the Passion or the video footage of your first presentation at work. Oh, and some moments in the cooldown room after an F1 race.

First of all, nice that those images are there. In 9 out of 10 cases, the drivers know each other well and chat about the race. The moment was there yesterday. Verstappen, Hamilton and Pérez were on the podium after the 2022 Mexican GP.

Record

In general, Verstappen is quite in a good mood. Logically, he wins the most matches this season. After the battle you see that Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and the like can have a chat.

Few drivers have been on the podium as often as Verstappen and Hamilton: the number of 1-2’s between Verstappen and Hamilton is now 33! The first time was Austria 2016, the last time yesterday. Of these, Verstappen won 13 times and Lewis 20 times.

Uncomfortable

So you would say that there is enough discussion material, but nothing could be further from the truth. It’s not that the tension is to cut like with Hamilton and Rosberg at the time, but especially very uncomfortable. It made for a whole heaps of comments on twitter where one could also recognize the awkwardness of things. Their great-aunt probably also stood in the Passion.

The record of Verstappen and Hamilton will probably not be broken any time soon. After all, Schumacher and Barichello (20 times 1-2) and Hamilton and Rosberg (also 20 times 1-2) are far behind and no longer have the chance to catch up.

Of course we also have moving images for you. Please note: the images may be experienced as uncomfortable. So much for Autoblog Boulevard!

Read more? This is the standings after the GP Mexico 2022!

This article Uncomfortable silence Hamilton and Verstappen appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Uncomfortable #silence #Hamilton #Verstappen