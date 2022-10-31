The transfer of the Mexican Ferrari it did not give the Maranello team any joys, quite the contrary. The fifth and sixth place collected by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the Mexico City track probably represented the worst result of the season for the Prancing Horse: not only and not so much for the final placement of the two drivers, but rather for thehuge gap collected by the two F1-75s compared to the winner of the race, Max Verstappen. In fact, both Ferrari drivers received an overall pay of about one minute from Red Bull # 1. Added to this is the worrying inability of the Maranello team to hold up the challenge even with the two Mercedes, which appeared – at least in Sunday’s race – unattainable for the reds.

After the race, however, away from the cameras, a further problem emerged at Ferrari, which this time does not concern the performance of the car, but a safety issue. The onboard camera mounted on Carlos Sainz’s car has in fact highlighted the great difficulties of the Iberian driver in getting off the car independently. The same problem occurred both at the end of qualifying and after the conclusion of the race. The # 55 has been in the car for a long time trying to free itself, but without success. In particular, some men of the team had to intervene to remove the side headrest that ‘blocked’ Sainz. The ferrarista’s videos have gone viral on the web, sparking some discussion.

In fact, there were those who wondered what could have happened if a similar situation had happened in Austria, where the engine of Sainz’s Ferrari caught fire, developing a real fire that was engulfing the Maranello car. For the sake of completeness it is also right to highlight how similar problems have not been seen for Charles Leclerc. At the end of the GP, in fact, the Monegasque came out of the cockpit autonomously, without the slightest slowdown or obstacle. This effectively excludes any liability attributable to the car. From the images, the difficulty for Sainz seems to be above all that of unscrewing the headrest correctly in order to be able to quickly pull himself out of the driving position.

Sainz holds que volver a ser asistido para salir del coche. More to the meme this is a serious problem of security. ¿Y si esto pasa en Austria with el motor ardiendo?pic.twitter.com/VEAnrlMYVb – Emma 🌶 (@ emmaaax55) October 30, 2022

not carlos sainz who gets stuck in the car after last night’s qualifying: pic.twitter.com/1CEJPYKXB3 – paperina vettelina (@maliduck) October 30, 2022