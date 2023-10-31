Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, along with their former “Friends” co-stars, are saddened by the death of Matthew Perry: “We are completely devastated.”

Zdays after the sudden death of actor Matthew Perry, his “Friends” colleagues have expressed their sadness. In a joint statement on Monday (local time), Jennifer Aniston (54), Courteney Cox (59), Lisa Kudrow (60), Matt LeBlanc (56) and David Schwimmer (56) spoke of an “unbelievable loss”. Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday, US media reported.

The ’90s hit series “Friends,” in which Perry played the role of Chandler Bing, revolved around the lives of six young friends in New York. The TV series was produced in the USA from 1994 to 2004 and became a television cult in countless countries. In 2021, all six main actors appeared together again in front of the camera for the special program “Friends: The Reunion”.

“We are all completely devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast partners. We are a family”, the cast wrote in the statement published by People.com. There is much more to say, but they first need time to grieve and process the “unbelievable loss,” it said. Her thoughts are with Perry’s family, his friends and “everyone in the world who loved him.”

Perry had battled drug and alcohol addiction for years. The cause of his death is still unclear.