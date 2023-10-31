A massive displacement of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached unprecedented numbers, with around 6.9 million Congolese forced to leave their homes due to increasing violence, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). and the United Nations. This phenomenon has been exacerbated by decades of rebel conflicts and recurring natural disasters, resulting in one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world.

The majority of displaced people are in the eastern provinces, such as North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri and Tanganyika. In particular, the province of North Kivu has been the scene of a significant increase in violence, leading to massive displacement of its population. The M23 rebellion, backed by neighboring Rwanda according to various sources, has been one of the main factors in this conflict.

Fabien Sambussy, head of the IOM mission in the DRC, told the AP news agency: “For decades, the Congolese people have lived in the midst of a constant crisis. The recent escalation of the conflict has caused unprecedented displacement in a short period of time.”

IOM has been actively responding to this crisis since June, building 3,347 emergency shelters and distributing 7,715 non-food supply packages to assist displaced people. However, it has been highlighted that these operations continue to face funding challenges, complicating the provision of necessary assistance.

Residents of Bambo, in Rutshuru territory, 60 kilometers north of Goma, capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, flee when M23 attacked the town on October 26, 2023. Around At noon, the M23 rebels, supported by the Rwandan army, according to the UN, the USA and the European Union, attacked the city of Bambo with mortars, causing the flight of several thousand inhabitants. Hundreds of Congolese soldiers, police and militiamen were seen joining the population as they tried to escape the fighting. Several civilians were killed and wounded in the fighting, according to medical sources present at the scene. The M23 has captured large areas of territory in North Kivu province since 2021, forcing more than a million people to flee. © AFP – Alexis Huguet

The situation has worsened further in eastern DRC, where the conflict between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and militias loyal to the Government has intensified since early October. This situation has generated a greater need for humanitarian aid as displacement becomes more frequent.

The international community faces a critical challenge in addressing this growing humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is imperative that an urgent response be provided to assist displaced people and alleviate their suffering amid this storm of crisis that has affected the country for decades.

A decades-long conflict

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) faces a displacement situation that has become the most complex and protracted in Africa, and the fourth largest number of internally displaced people in the world. Conflicts have been occurring since the DRC gained independence in 1960, and the country is currently home to more than half a million refugees and 6.2 million internally displaced people, making up the largest population of displaced people. internally in Africa.

In 2022, insecurity in the DRC worsened due to an increase in violence in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, leading to the internal displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and causing the death of many. further. At the same time, the DRC hosts more than half a million refugees from neighboring countries, three quarters of whom live outside refugee camps and settlements.

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) rest next to a road after the Islamist rebel group called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the area around the village of Mukoko, Kivu province of the North of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on December 11, 2018. © Reuters – Goran Tomasevic

The DRC hosts more than 522,000 refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries. They include people from Rwanda, the Central African Republic, South Sudan and Burundi. More than fifty percent of these refugees are women and children.

Women and girls are especially vulnerable during this crisis, facing sexual and gender-based violence, and in some cases, engaging in sex work as the only means to survive.

Food insecurity is an issue of growing concern due to limited access to farmland in times of war, and many displaced people live in makeshift housing unsuitable for extreme weather conditions. Although the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, is on the ground working to support displaced populations, aid in many cases is paralyzed by the conflict.

Urgent needs in the face of the humanitarian crisis

Recent months have brought a dramatic deterioration of the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where countless civilians are attacked with impunity. Extreme levels of violence, hunger and displacement receive underfunding, media apathy and neglect. The outside world is ignoring a humanitarian crisis of immense dimensions in a region where humanitarian needs have been enormous for decades.

Rampant violence by armed groups in Ituri province has displaced more than 550,000 people in recent months, contributing to a total of 1.7 million who have had to flee their homes. In June, an attack on the Lala displacement site resulted in the deaths of 46 people, most of whom were children and the elderly, unable to flee. More than 7,800 other people were forced to leave the site.

More than 750,000 children in Ituri alone have had their education interrupted due to the armed conflict. While all displaced children in the DRC have lost at least one year of schooling.

With AP, Reuters and local media