A victory is forever, a tattoo…even. So, it happens that the protagonists and sports enthusiasts decide to immortalize special moments on their own skin. Even someone like Josè Mourinho, who doesn’t seem like a big fan of tattoos at first sight, has decided to have the European cups won in his career drawn on him. There are those who decide to remember the date of a final or even a particular goal. Then there are also those that refer to negative moments, such as Pinilla’s famous tattoo of the crossbar hit against Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. And those that perhaps should have been avoided in advance, such as the English fan who in 2021 had already wearing the European cup. See also Santa Fe stopped short: lost to Pereira in El Campín

Messi and the cup… — So what will be the image that the Argentines will want to tattoo themselves? The answer seems a little too obvious, the photo of Leo Messi carried in triumph by his teammates with the Cup in hand. Something that recalls, not too covertly, the 1986 photos of Maradona and that seems almost made on purpose to be the most representative shot of this world championship. Yet someone has decided that no, getting a Messi tattoo and the trophy is perhaps too unimaginative a choice. And so he opted for another image, just as viral. That of Dibu Martinez’s rude gesture. As it reports worldsportsa photo of a fan is circulating on the net who has chosen the Argentine goalkeeper as a tattoo who takes the trophy as the best full back in Qatar… to the lower parts.

…or the rude gesture of Martinez? — A scene that has caused much controversy, because Martinez has been accused of lack of respect in a “sacred” moment such as the World Cup award ceremony. But if we consider that the goalkeeper had done the same in the Copa America in 2021, it is probable that in the end Dibu thought that perhaps the rude gesture brings luck after all. In any case, the fan who has tattooed the goalkeeper has, needless to say, depopulated on social media. And someone has suggested that at this point even the silhouette of the goalkeeper in the save on Kolo Muani in the 120th minute could be a nice tattoo, perhaps along the lines of Michael Jordan’s. Therefore, Martinez comes out of these World Cups as an absolute protagonist. But maybe he didn’t expect either… to end up on someone’s skin. See also Raffaeli, blossomed flower: "As an adult I am even more ambitious"

