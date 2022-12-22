Brazil, despite falling in the quarterfinals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Croatia, in the penalty shootout, remains the leader of the fifa ranking, closely followed by the champion, Argentina, which rises to the second position.

The classification that follows led by the ‘canarinha’ by a narrow margin of little more than two points. What’s more, according to Fifa, if the albiceleste had beaten France in regulation time or in extra time, it would be Scaloni’s men who would occupy first place. The Gauls, despite not being able to repeat their title, reached third place.

In terms of rises, it is Morocco, the great surprise of Qatar 2022, where it was fourth after eliminating Spain and Portugal on its way to the semifinals, the one that rises the most positions, with eleven places compared to the last update, placing itself at the gates of the top-10 (eleventh place) and becoming the team that has scored the most points with 108.85.

The Top 10 is closed by Spain, after falling three places. The elimination in the round of 16 of the then team led by Luis Enrique has dropped them to tenth position.

For its part, the main drop in terms of positions was signed by Canada, with 12, who left Qatar 2022 without scoring points, scoring two goals and conceding seven. In points, Denmark, also after signing a disappointing World Cup with one draw and two losses, lost 58.46. The Danish team loses its place in the top-10, falling to 18th position, and it is Croatia that sneaks into the top ten, occupying seventh position.

Colombia beat Paraguay in a friendly on November 19. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Curiously, despite not having played in the World Cup, since it was eliminated, the Colombia selection He did not lose positions in the ranking and remains in box 17, with 1,612.78 points.

Those led by Néstor Lorenzo even gained points in this period: they added 1.74 points, thanks to the 1-0 victory against Paraguay, in a friendly hours before the World Cup in Qatar.

December Fifa Ranking

1. Brazil: 1840.77 points

2. Argentina: 1838.38 points

3. France: 1823.39 points

4. Belgium: 1781.30 points

5. England: 1774.19 points

6. The Netherlands: 1740.92 points

7. Croatia: 1727.52 points

8. Italy: 1723.56 points

9. Portugal: 1702.54 points

10. Spain: 1692.71 points

17. Colombia: 1612.78 points

