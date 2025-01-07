Roberto Garibay Orijel, researcher at the Institute of Biology and leader of the project, highlights that more than half of the biodiversity of terrestrial ecosystems is present in the soil, although it is the least studied. Soil supports an impressive variety of organisms, from microscopic bacteria to larger animals such as earthworms and beetles, which are essential for the balance of ecosystems and agricultural production.

Mapping has revealed that the states with the greatest diversity of soil fauna are Veracruz, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Jalisco, and that thousands of species of bacteria and fungi have been identified in Mexico City. These studies have also shown how agricultural practices affect soil biodiversity, suggesting that a transition towards more sustainable methods could improve both soil health and agricultural productivity.

The study has identified a total of 16,997 animal species associated with the soils of Mexico, highlighting states such as Veracruz, Chiapas, Oaxaca, Jalisco, Guerrero, Puebla, Morelos and the State of Mexico, which are home to more than 2,200 of these species.

The intention is to represent the soils of the national territory in a comprehensive manner. So far there are samples from 200 sites in 25 states of the Republic; Guerrero, Michoacán, Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Sonora, Baja California and Baja California Sur remain to be studied. “The country has 32 states, that means that if we manage to have 300 sites in three years, there are around 10 per state; However, there are larger entities such as Durango or Chihuahua, so a second phase of the project will be necessary to expand the sampling,” explains the researcher from the Institute of Biology.

According to the latest report According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), soils are one of the world’s main reserves of biodiversity and host more than 25% of the planet’s biological diversity. At least half of the biodiversity of terrestrial ecosystems is found in the soil, not counting marine biodiversity.

However, explains Roberto Garibay, we are not used to studying it or recognizing it, since they are tiny organisms, from small animals of millimeters to bacteria of one or two micrometers and microscopic fungi. This biodiversity, he assures, is probably the most unknown on the planet and, at the same time, the most crucial for the balance of ecosystems. “Fungi, bacteria and soil animals have many functions, mainly they are regulators of biogeochemical cycles; That is, they are the ones that move the macronutrients, which are nitrogen and phosphorus, and transfer them to the plants: without them, food cannot be produced.”

In Mexico City, 72 sites in green areas have been sampled, identifying 46,000 species of bacteria, 62 phylabacterians in 406 orders, and around 2,000 species of fungi.

Some animals contribute to the formation of what are known as "soil pores." For example, worms and ants dig tunnels, which facilitates the infiltration of water necessary for plants. In addition, rhizosphere bacteria fix nitrogen from the air, acting as natural soil fertilizers.

In Mexico City, the samples collected yielded 4,553 specimens of soil animals, distributed in 28 orders, with arthropods, especially mites and beetles, as the most abundant. Regarding soil types, it was observed that agricultural soils harbor greater diversity, with 2,194 specimens found, which represents 94% of the animals studied, compared to 140 specimens (6%) in forest soils. In terms of morphospecies diversity, 56% was concentrated in agricultural soil, while 44% corresponded to forest soil.

For the researcher, maintaining soil diversity helps plants not get sick from pathogens or parasites, because when there is a lot of biodiversity there is a balance and pathogens do not become dominant. “If we stop using agrochemicals and make a transition towards agriculture with organic fertilizers and pesticides, as well as practices that conserve the organic matter and biodiversity of the soil, we can produce food in a more sustainable way that does not degrade or contaminate it.” ”he explains.

The research for the Atlas of Soil Biodiversity in Mexico City began after an agreement with the Commission of Natural Resources and Rural Development. Researchers select areas of 50 by 50 meters to study different ecosystems, such as cornfields, cornfields, grasslands and forests. The collected soil is analyzed in UNAM laboratories to identify the fauna and extract its DNA, while the physicochemical properties are studied in other laboratories.

Mycorrhizal fungi have been found to promote root growth and improve soil structure. In addition, the importance of rural soils has been highlighted, which occupy 59% of the capital's territory and are essential for aquifer recharge, carbon fixation and food production.

This Soil Biodiversity Atlas will be a valuable resource for government decision-making and for the conservation of ecosystems throughout the country, with the goal of completing the mapping in the 32 states of the Mexican Republic. In the future, it is planned to create a website with maps on soil biodiversity to provide accessible information to decision makers and promote public policies that favor the conservation of soils and their biodiversity.