There are some photo who make history in their own way, becoming representative of certain moments, whether happy or dramatic. The photo taken by Jim Ryan five days ago when he was visiting London Studio he definitely falls into the second case. The outgoing president of PlayStation was immortalized among some members of the staff, all smiling, who wanted to greet him for the years spent at the helm of the company.

A jarring greeting

The farewell to Jim Ryan from the members of London Studio sounds truly jarring

Naturally, what was a simple courtesy shot was reinterpreted after the announcement of the complete closure of London Studio, with layoffs in many other PlayStation Studios.

For some it was an extremely cynical gesture on his part, considering that it is likely he knew what was about to be announced, despite the fact that he is about to leave the company and his place was taken by Hiroki Totokiwho will have made the final decision.