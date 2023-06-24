They all love her! Yarita Lizeth Yanarico knew how to win the affection of the public and has become the most acclaimed singer of the moment, so much so that in her recent concert, held at the National University of the Altiplano of Fist (ONE P) to celebrate the cachimbos of the race of Economic engineering, they asked her to be their promotion godmother. what did she answer sweetie of love?

In the middle of her presentation, the successful Yarita Lizeth was surprised by the representative of the cachimbos of Economic engineering of the ONE Pwho knelt before her and asked her to be the godmother of her promotion called “Believe in yourself and you will achieve it“, in honor of the phrase of the sweetie of love.

The interpreter of “my horns” She was completely stunned by the proposal, but finally, and amid cheers, she agreed to be the godmother. “Everything was planned,” commented a netizen in TikTok.

Yarita Lizeth, after accepting the request, he doubtfully asked what he had to do, which sparked laughter from the attendees. In the aforementioned Chinese social network, users did not hesitate to congratulate the gesture of the sweetie of lovewho has been known to win the admiration and love of his fans.

Yarita returned to the stage

After suspending 4 concerts, Yarita Lizeth had a successful presentation on June 20 in the province of Chumbivilcas, region of Cusco. In addition, he confirmed a series of presentations in various cities in Peru and abroad.