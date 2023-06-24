Victor Guzman He has constantly been one of the best Mexican soccer players in the MX League During the last years. He ‘little‘ has shone with both Pachuca and Chivas de Guadalajarabut in an inexplicable way he was not called to the Mexican National Team by either Gerardo Martino or Diego Cocca.
Although executives of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have stated that their absence from the calls is due to football aspects and not off-pitch issues, Guzmán has not been considered after failing a doping test.
In an interview conducted at the end of May with Claro Sports, “Pocho” Guzmán was disappointed with his position in El Tri.
“What I’m doing with the club is to make people talk and what I’m showing on the field as well, but that’s not a decision that touches me or that is in my hands. I will continue to give my best, yes It will come… well, and if it doesn’t, I’m performing in my team and that’s what matters the most, because after that the press comes talking and stuff”
– Victor Guzman to Claro Sports
The arrival of Jaime Lozano to the Mexican National Team has changed the atmosphere within the tricolor team and promises to improve things. In this context, Víctor Guzmán was excited about the possibility of receiving a new opportunity to play with the Tri.
In a recent interview with the TUDN network, Guzmán congratulated Jaime Lozano on his appointment and praised his work with the Tri sub23 team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
In this talk, Guzmán affirmed that he will not give up and that he will do his best to be considered by Lozano.
“It is a pride for me to represent my country. I am not going to give up. I am going to do my best. Jimmy earned it and gave credibility to a project that he brought. They gave him the confidence and gave him time. With The result began to show that he was the right coach. Today is well deserved. I’m excited every day, showing that in my position I’m always among the first in the league. It’s my turn to help with goals and assists. I am proud to represent my country”
– Victor Guzman in TUDN
Does Guzmán deserve a chance with the Mexican National Team? Will Jimmy Lozano consider it or leave it out like Martino and Cocca?
