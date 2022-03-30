Home page world

Svenja Wallocha

Two police officers secure a train in Nigeria. (Symbol photo) © Olukayode Jaiyeola/Imago Images

Heavily armed attackers ambushed a train in Nigeria. Several people are killed or injured. Many passengers are kidnapped in the attack.

Kaduna, Nigeria – Heavily armed attackers ambushed a train carrying hundreds of passengers in northern Nigeria. Previously, they had detonated explosive devices on the tracks. This is reported, among other things, by the German Press Agency. As the authorities have now confirmed, eight passengers were killed in the armed robbery.

At least 26 people were also injured, as Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner for Internal Security in Kaduna, said on Wednesday night (March 30, 2022). According to a report in the local newspaper “Leadership”, around 30 passengers were also kidnapped, including the managing director of the Nigeria Agricultural Bank, Kabir Adamu.

Attack on train in Nigeria: Authorities confirm dead and injured

On Monday evening (March 28, 2022), heavily armed attackers attacked a train with hundreds of passengers. The perpetrators damaged the tracks with explosives and then fired at the stopped train traveling from the capital Abuja en route to the northwestern city of Kaduna.

Train services have been temporarily suspended on the route. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on the train and a recent attack on the airport in the city of Kaduna. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for the immediate release of those abducted and for the perpetrators to be punished.

Nigeria: Raids and kidnappings not uncommon

So far, no group has complained about the act. Raids on villages and on country roads as well as kidnappings* are common in Africa's most populous country with more than 200 million people. Behind it are partly Islamist terrorist groups like Boko Haram, partly criminal gangs. (svw/dpa)