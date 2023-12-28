First modification:
The United Nations deplored the “rapid deterioration” of rights in the occupied West Bank in a report released Thursday and urged Israeli authorities to end violence against the Palestinian population. The report, published by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, says that nearly 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
