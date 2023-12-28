The first designer car factory will be born in Abruzzo AEHRA, a Milanese start-up specialized in the design of elegantly designed electric cars. This is the first factory owned by the company, but above all the largest Italian investment in battery-powered cars: it will be located in Mosciano Sant'Angelowithin the Abruzzo carbon district, and will host, as mentioned, the creation of the AEHRA brand full electric models.

Investment for 540 million

Overall, the entire operation will cost the start-up approximately 540 million euros. Of these, today's Il Sole 24 Ore reports, 60 will be needed for the construction of the site, while all the others will be necessary to acquire latest generation production lines both for Mosciano and from the project partners. And that's not all, because AEHRA also plans another 350 million euros of investments to be allocated to research and development over the next three years: the company's objective is to be operational in mid-2026 with 500 employees deployed in the field.

The reasons for the choice

What drove AEHRA to choose Abruzzo for the construction of its first production plant? “The very high know-how in the processing of carbon and, more generally, that the region has the automotive sector, but at lower costs than other districts – said Hazim Nada, CEO of the Milanese company – And then there logisticswhich allows easy access to the ports on the Adriatic and in close proximity to those in the center of the Mediterranean”.

Strategic positioning

A purely strategic choice therefore, just as the location of the plant will be equally strategic. It will arise within three particles of the Zes Abruzzo in fact, and will be connected to a sophisticated European automotive supply chain: the bodies of the carbon fiber cars with “SMC” technology, the newspaper reports, will also be made in the Teramo area, where work is already being done for the most important car manufacturers and for aerospace; the batteries, which provide high standards in terms of duration, charging speed and ease of disassembly and repair, will come from the Austrian Volt Factory of the Miba group; and the electrical architecture, together with the electronics, will be developed with Bosh between Italy and Germany. The final target is to ensure that they come by the end of 2026 the first AEHRA models were delivered.