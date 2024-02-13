Director of the United Nations Development Programme, Achim Steiner, stressed that the World Government Summit enhances the ability of governments to plan and build modern cities, which reflect the spirit of innovation and creativity to ensure the quality of life and well-being of residents.

This came during the session “The New Face of Cities and Features of Comprehensive Development,” which was held within the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit 2024, where the session centered on the challenges facing cities, and the combination of economic flexibility, social justice, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation in a cohesive urban fabric. It reflects the heritage of the past and anticipates the future, pointing out that millions of people around the world still live in informal cities, which exacerbates the magnitude of the challenges and reduces the chances of achieving the comprehensive development equation.

Steiner said: “We are currently seeking to explore and innovate the future, whether for cities or for our societies and economies. However, we cannot ignore the lessons of the past, especially those related to the history of the beginnings of urbanization and the emergence of cities. In light of the discussions about the future of cities and their development in their multiple dimensions, we must That we all join together to benefit from past experiences in the emergence, establishment and planning of cities, and to set out with a clear vision that works to formulate our vision for the cities of the future, especially with our focus on new technological revolutions, which must be a means of achieving our societal and economic goals and aspirations, and not the other way around.”

He stressed that these aspirations and visions come in light of the meetings and discussions taking place at global summits, such as the World Government Summit in Dubai, Davos, and the United Nations. Steiner added: “Governments must work to provide the necessary infrastructure, including housing, transportation, and energy, in addition to digital technology services that contribute to improving the quality of life for citizens. However, we must be realistic about the challenges facing us, as millions still remain… People around the world live in informal cities, which exacerbates the challenges and reduces the chances of achieving the comprehensive development equation. Therefore, it is important for governments to work comprehensively and coherently to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development, to ensure a better future for all city residents.”

The Director of the United Nations Development Program said: “Cities shape the future of our societies in a way that cannot be overlooked, and the impact of technology is clear in this regard, but the choices we provide to people also play a fundamental role, as informed choices, that rely on history and take into account bridging the gaps in urban areas.” “It is the basis for creating peaceful and harmonious cities, and contributes to the path of sustainable development, and governments must play an effective role as enablers and regulators, and sometimes as investors in technology, to direct investments towards places that still need development and improvement.”

Steiner warned that rapid technological development may be an obstacle to our comprehensive understanding of the historical and social development of cities and their origin, explaining that it must be coupled with a deep understanding of the foundations of human progress and urbanization, as success in developing technology does not necessarily mean success in building a prosperous future.

