Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, discussed with the head of the Libyan Elections Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, the possible support provided to the commission to enhance its readiness to implement the municipal council elections process. This came during their meeting in the capital, Tripoli.

The Electoral Commission indicated that the meeting comes within the framework of international technical support provided to the Commission through United Nations institutions and bodies working in the field of election support, explaining that topics related to electoral affairs were discussed, the latest developments in the process of electing municipal councils, and a discussion of what support and expertise could be provided to them. Commission in this field.

The UN envoy to Libya reiterated the continued support of the United Nations mission and the international community in general for the Libyan elections, praising the level of preparations shown by the Electoral Commission, which qualifies it to implement elections that live up to internationally recognized standards and principles.

Al-Sayeh, for his part, expressed his appreciation for all the efforts of the United Nations mission in the field of international expertise and election technology, which as a whole aims to implement a quality and credible electoral process.

The UN envoy wrote through his account on the “X” platform: Dr. Imad Al-Sayeh briefed me on the preparations for launching municipal council elections in 97 municipalities across Libya in the coming weeks.

In addition, France sent an invitation to the Speakers of the Libyan House of Representatives and the Supreme Council to visit Paris in the first quarter of this February, to discuss ways to address the differences over the laws of the presidential and parliamentary elections, and to bring points of view closer in light of the differences that emerged between them during the past weeks, according to what was confirmed by a Libyan parliamentary source. For “Union”.

The source confirmed that the French side is seeking a more effective role during the past weeks with the aim of pushing towards achieving consensus between the Libyan parties, indicating that there is a French desire to resolve the Libyan crisis as soon as possible.