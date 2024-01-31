Gaza (Union)

A media report yesterday stated that at least half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of the war about 4 months ago. Satellite data analyzed by American universities indicate that between 144,000 and 175,000 buildings throughout the coastal strip have been damaged or destroyed since October 7, which equates to between 50% and 61% of Gaza’s buildings.

The images, analyzed by Corey Scher of the City University of New York and Jamon van den Hoek of Oregon State University, show that the bombing of the southern and central Gaza Strip has intensified since the beginning of December. According to the analysis, Khan Yunis, the main city in southern Gaza, was damaged.

Throughout the Gaza Strip, residential areas have been destroyed, formerly busy shopping streets have been reduced to rubble, universities have been destroyed and agricultural land has been mixed up. The pictures showed that more than 38,000 buildings in Khan Yunis were destroyed or damaged. Thousands of people have fled the city in the south due to fierce fighting. According to the United Nations, more than 1.3 million of the Gaza Strip's 2.2 million people, or more than half of the Gaza Strip's population, now live in Rafah on the Strip's southern border with Egypt.