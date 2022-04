How did you feel about this matter?

Attack on train station in eastern Ukraine kills at least 50 people| Photo: EFE/EPA/Donetsk Regional Administration

The UN on Friday called the attack on the train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk “completely unacceptable”, which left dozens of dead and injured among civilians waiting to be evacuated.

The organization’s spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, told journalists that the United Nations condemned this and other attacks against the population and civilian infrastructure that are being recorded throughout the conflict.

“These are serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, for which those responsible must be held accountable,” Dujarric said.

The United Nations reminded parties to the war that they are obligated to protect civilians and urged them to establish humanitarian truces to facilitate the evacuation of people trapped by fighting in various areas of Ukraine and to bring assistance to these locations.

Ukrainian authorities have blamed Russia and say that at least 50 people, including five minors, were killed in the attack on the train station in Kramatorsk.

Meanwhile, both the pro-Russian Donetsk separatists and the Kremlin said they had nothing to do with the attack and blamed the Ukrainian army for launching the missiles.