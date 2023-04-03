His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received at His Highness’s palace tonight, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan, who flocked to His Highness’s palace to offer congratulations on the occasion of the holy month.
His Highness accepted congratulations and blessings from Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, sheikhs, citizens, sons of tribes, employees of local and federal departments in the country, businessmen, investors, directors of companies operating in the country, and children of Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country, calling upon the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellness for His Highness and for the people of the Emirates to progress and progress. And upon the Arab and Islamic nations, goodness, Yemen and blessings.
The receptions were attended by His Excellency Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Diwan, His Excellency Rashid Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Protocol at the Emiri Diwan, His Excellency Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.
#Umm #Quwain #Ruler #receives #wellwishers #month #Ramadan
