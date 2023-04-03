DUBAI (Reuters) – The Iranian navy said it identified and alerted a U.S. reconnaissance plane near the Gulf of Oman on Sunday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“Following the alert, the plane was prevented from entering the country’s skies without authorization,” said the report, identifying the plane as a US Navy EP-3E.

While the opening line of the Tasnim report says the aircraft crossed Iranian airspace, the same report also said the aircraft had not entered Iranian skies and left after the warning.

The US Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has had similar clashes with US forces in the past. In 2019, Iran shot down a US drone it said was flying over southern Iran.

On Dec. 31, Iran said its military launched a drone to alert a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games off the Gulf coast, without identifying the aircraft.

The United States has long deployed weapons and troops in the oil-producing Gulf to provide security for its allies.

Tense relations between Iran and the United States deteriorated further last year as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal reached an impasse and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters.

US sanctions also target suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington says were used to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine during the conflict with Russia.

Iran had previously acknowledged sending drones to Russia, but said they were sent before the invasion. Moscow has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine.