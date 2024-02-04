The Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department signed a cooperation agreement with Al Mashreq Irrigation Services Company to maintain green spaces in the emirate, in order to achieve sustainable development goals and implement the strategic plan of the Umm Al Quwain government to enhance strategic partnerships to effectively build best practices in the field of sustainability, and unify the efforts of both parties to achieve their common goals. The company provides its expertise and services in the field of agriculture and irrigation.

The agreement was signed, at the department’s headquarters, by His Excellency Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director General of the Municipality, and Peter Michael Harradine, Director of the Company.

The agreement aims to raise the efficiency of agricultural services in the emirate, enhance the quality of life, provide the best services to the community and the emirate, and raise them to the best levels.

Under the agreement, green areas in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain will be maintained by adopting the best practices in agriculture in general and cosmetic agriculture in particular, in addition to organizing irrigation networks, decorating streets, roads and gardens with beautiful flowers and trees, and paying attention to agriculture in various parts of the emirate.

His Excellency the Director General of the Municipality affirmed the Department’s keenness to adopt the best international practices to enhance integration with leading companies in the agricultural and environmental fields, and to open horizons for joint cooperation to achieve the Municipality’s goals of continuing sustainability in spreading green spaces, achieving the goals of environmental sustainability and rationalizing the consumption of water resources.

Al-Mashreq Irrigation Services Company is considered one of the first leading companies established in the UAE since 1977, which is concerned with the design and implementation of integrated agricultural services projects and modern irrigation systems in the UAE.