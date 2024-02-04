Military Police will be responsible for monitoring cell phone thefts, scams and sexual harassment

The Government of the State of São Paulo announced on Tuesday (January 30, 2024) that it will have more than 15,000 military police officers on the streets during Carnival. The mobilization will be active until February 18th, post-Carnival.

At carnival events on the streets, revelers will be able to count on two types of action from security agents. One of them is approach policing, carried out by police officers on foot, circulating in uniform in strategic and crowded locations for easy location.

There will also be plainclothes policing, agents in civilian clothes, among the public, to observe suspicious behavior and alert the operations center.

“The police officers who will act in the operations also received specific training to deal with cases of sexual harassment. They will welcome and forward victims to protection networks”highlighted the government, in a note.

cell phone theft

According to the SSP (Public Security Secretariat), the PM (Military Police) will act especially to combat the reception and theft of cell phones, one of the most common crimes during the Carnival period. “Cell phone reception is very fast. The criminal steals the cell phone, takes it to someone else and leaves that area. Therefore, we have an operation underway precisely to combat the reception of cell phone devices”said the general commander of the PM, Colonel Cássio Araújo de Freitas.

The federal government, in partnership with Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), presented in December the Celular Seguro tool to prevent criminals from accessing financial applications and personal data in the event of robbery or robbery of cell phones.

The application and website allow you to block your device, phone line and banking applications in just a few clicks.

After downloading the application or accessing the website, you must log in through your gov.br account. The user must register their device stating the number, brand and model. More than 1 device can be registered, but the line must be registered with the user's CPF.

The system allows the registration of one or more trusted people, who can help by creating incidents on the user's behalf. In case of loss or theft, the user or trusted person may register a report through the website or application.

After describing when, where and how the problem occurred, the system will issue alerts to participating institutions so that they can take the necessary actions, such as blocking financial applications, the device and the telephone line.

Scams

In addition to cell phone theft, revelers need to be aware of scams carried out by criminals pretending to be street traders. Last weekend, the São Paulo Civil Police arrested 5 men who pretended to be sellers to carry out financial scams on revelers, exchanging the cards used by the victims when paying for goods.

The victims gave the card to the criminal to make a purchase and entered the password into the machine. The device, with malicious software, memorized the password. The fake merchant would then return a changed card to the victim and keep the original. This way, the criminal obtained the card and password.

In this operation, the police seized 146 debit and credit cards, 5 machines, R$ 1,602 in cash, 8 cell phones and 2 bags from the suspects. When questioned, the men confessed to committing fraud.

With information Brazil Agency.