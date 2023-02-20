Not just Mick Schumacher. In addition to the young German, who joined Mercedes this year, McLaren has also secured the services of Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne as reserve drivers for the 2023 season.

The list of drivers who will be able to replace Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is therefore lengthening should there be a need in case of need, which now also includes the two reserves of Aston Martin, with whom a collaboration agreement has been drawn up but only for the first 15 races of the championship.

The deal covers the majority of the 2023 F1 season, from the start of March with the Bahrain Grand Prix through to round fifteen, the Italian Grand Prix in the first weekend of September.

“AMF1 has agreed that McLaren will have access to our reserve drivers, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, should they be needed for the first 15 races of 2023,” Aston Martin announced on social media, while McLaren published a similar statement.

McLaren will be able to have access to the three drivers depending on their duties during the year, as Vandoorne takes part in the Formula E championship. Vandoorne, who now races for DS Penske in FE after winning the title last year with the Mercedes will clearly prioritize its commitments to the electric series, while Schumacher and Drugovich have yet to reveal their non-F1 plans for 2023.

Felipe Drugovich with the Aston Martin AMR22 during testing in Abu Dhabi Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vandoorne had previously raced for McLaren in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but after two difficult years alongside Fernando Alonso, the Belgian was sidelined in favor of Lando Norris. After his bitter experience in the top single-seater category, Vandoorne was later taken on by Mercedes as both a reserve driver and to lead its fledgling Formula E programme. After taking the Silver Arrows title in the final year in the electric category, the Belgian then moved to DS Penske for a new adventure.

Drugovich took the reserve seat at Aston Martin after winning the Formula 2 title last season in his third year in the series, collecting five wins and four pole positions.