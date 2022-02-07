The MMO Ultima Online in September it will complete 25 years old and the developer Broadsword wants to celebrate this important milestone with a series of rewards for all players available right now.

Ultima Online was released by Origin Systems in 1997, and its unique gameplay has managed to maintain an incredible player base despite all these years and the arrival of more games in this genre. The patch notes that have been posted by the development team reveal several interesting goodies for players based on the time spent in the game.

For example, those who have played practically since its launch will be able to receive a premium shield, linked to the account and the title “Founding Citizen of Britannia”. In addition, there are also changes to the gameplay, balances and an event dedicated to Valentine’s Day.

At this link you can see everything the developers have in store for players.

Source: PC Gamer