Söder announces a slimmed-down format © Peter Kneffel/dpa-Bildfunk

Munich – At the political Ash Wednesday of the CSU, up to 200 spectators are to be admitted despite the current sharp increase in the number of corona infections. Unlike last year, Ash Wednesday 2022 will not be “a one-man show” in which the party leader looks alone into the cameras, said CSU boss Markus Söder on Monday after a video call by the party executive in Munich. A slimmed-down format with 150 to 200 guests under a strict hygiene concept is possible, also to show how Bavaria wants to shape the time after Corona.

Secretary General Markus Blume emphasized that the goal was to bring new momentum to the party and the country after the pandemic. “Ash Wednesday will be our kick-off for a new Bavarian feeling.” (dpa)