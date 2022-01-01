Third day of work at Continassa, in view of the next match scheduled at the Allianz Stadium – Thursday 6 January – against Napoli. Two good news for Massimiliano Allegri: Giorgio Chiellini returned regularly to the group (after a preventive isolation in the last few days) and Federico Chiesa carried out the entire training session with his teammates. The latter, therefore, could return to the protagonist already at the resumption, after more than a month of stoppage.

TOWARDS JUVE-NAPLES

To condition the return to activities are the positivity to Covid-19 that emerged in the round of swabs carried out after returning from the Christmas holidays. Arthur and Pinsoglio were stopped before entering Continassa, the goalkeeper would have been replaced numerically by the Under 23 goalkeeper, Franco Israel, if only he too hadn’t tested positive today. Meanwhile, good indications have come from the field from Dybala, who wants to return to protagonist with Napoli, and also from Morata, in the last days at the center of the market rumors that – it is not to be excluded – could push him to the sale to Barcelona already in the imminent window of January market.