Ukrainian war, internal discontent in Putin is growing. Which makes the Beseda spy reappear

On the one hand there are those who, more or less softly, protest. Or maybe we plot in the shadows. On the other hand, there are those who support the war in Ukraine, especially the big names at sunset who do not want to leave their place within Vladimir Putin’s circle of power. In Russia it moves a lot, as Corriere della Sera and Repubblica tell in two articles with two very different cuts.

Il Corriere examines the cracks in the Putinian power system. “To try to mask internal dissensions, Putin resorted to an old KGB tactic, by making a disowned official reappear in public to attend a veteran’s funeral. “ the Corriere writes referring to the veteran Sergey Beseda. Meanwhile, dissatisfaction with the war is growing. “Vladimir Lisin, the steel magnate, criticized the Russian parliament’s proposal to force Western states to pay in rubles for every product imported from Russia, not just gas.”

It’s still: “Vladimir Potanin, owner of Norilsk Nickel, one of the people behind the privatizations of the 1990s, publicly stated that the idea, suggested by Putin himself, to confiscate the properties of foreign companies that have left the country “would take us back to 1917”. Even Alexej Kudrin, the former finance minister, a loyalist of the president, spoke to the Duma saying that Russia is heading towards “a crisis even more terrible than that of 1992, 2009 and the pandemic”.

Ukrainian war, the names of the “arms party”

Repubblica instead examines the figures who support Putin’s war, coining the term “arms party”. “The” Peace Party “now has only a small group of oligarchs who have left the country: Roman Abramovich, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Friedman, Oleg Tinkoff and finally Vladimir Lisin. While most of the elite are silent by swelling the ranks of what could be called the “Party of Silence”: federal officials or CEOs of multinationals aware of the disastrous economic consequences of the offensive in Ukraine, but without the strength or power to oppose to Putin. It is they, the new hawks, who lead the debate and press the Kremlin to carry on the offensive, raising the stakes every day “, writes Repubblica.

The identified hawks are different. “The extremists are the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Senator Andrei Turchaksecretary of the General Council of the ruling party United Russia and vice-president of the Federal Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament “. Then there are”Dmitry Medvedev, former premier and former president, once considered a liberal, suddenly downgraded in 2020 to vice president of the Security Council; Vjaceslav VolodinPresident of the Duma, the lower house of Parliament; Dmitry Rogozinformer deputy premier, now head of the Roscosmos space agency “. And finally” a place apart deserves it Yevgeny Prigozhin, nicknamed “Putin’s cook”, the self-styled restaurateur, creator of the so-called “troll factory” and of the “Wagner” mercenary company already active in Syria and Africa “.

