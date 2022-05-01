In Imola he didn’t even look like him, lost and missing outside the scoring zone, behind cars that until 2021 he would have eaten for breakfast, and that his teammate had actually passed. He is a Lewis Hamilton which fails to come to terms with the defects of the Mercedes. A single podium, however, arrived with great luck, in the first four races is the mirror of a season born wrong. And whose difficulties could have serious repercussions on the future of the seven-time world champion in Formula 1.

According to Gerhard Berger, in fact, should Mercedes fail to find a solution to the porpoising, the high-speed hopping, Hamilton would be ready to pack. Not only from Brackley, but from Formula 1, immersed as it is in a thousand projects and – among other things – with the top teams (Ferrari and Red Bull in primis) that have settled down at least until 2024: “The title that slipped out of his hands against Max Verstappen last year was perhaps his last chance to become an eight-time world champion. If the machine does not work this year and in 2023, his career could end“, He told the German newspaper Speedweek. “After so many races in which he has been so dominant, I can imagine that in a situation like this he loses his will. Finally, the fact that George Russell being faster than him this start of the season will soon make him nervous“.