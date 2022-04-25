A ceasefire is now impossible in Ukraine. This is what the Russian deputy representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, quoted by TASS said, accusing Ukraine of being able to use weapons of mass destruction.

Polyansky did not rule out that Ukraine and “radical groups use weapons of mass destruction on the battlefield if they cannot achieve superiority by conventional means”.

Moscow today announced a ceasefire from 2pm to 12pm in Italy to get civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk said no agreement was reached for the opening of a humanitarian corridor today from Mariupol.

Oleksiy Arestovych, the Ukrainian presidential adviser, stated in a briefing that “the enemy continues to concentrate its forces in the directions Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna and also from Izuym to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, but without success. It continues to attack Azovstal in Mariupol with the artillery, with aviation and other weapons tries to advance in every way by breaking the order of their president Putin: which shows once again who we are fighting with “.

Five railway stations in central and western Ukraine were hit by Russian missiles, denounced the director of the Ukrainian Railways, Olexandr Kamishin, specifying that the attacks resulted in victims. “Russian forces are systematically destroying the infrastructure of our railways,” he said.

Five people died, 18 injured, in Russian missile attacks on the railway infrastructure near Zhmerynkain the Vinnytsia region.

Three dead and one wounded is the toll of an attack in Dergachi, in the region of Kharkiv.