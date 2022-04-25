Emmanuel Macron hopes that the two old traditional parties, socialists and Les Republicains, will disappear in the next legislative elections in France. In fact, he thinks he can better govern having only radical forces as opponents. The political scientist told Adnkronos the day after the reconfirmation of the French president for a second term. Jean Yves Camus, director of the ‘Observatoire des radicalités politiques’reflecting on the prospects for the next legislative elections.

“The legislative, whether they take place in June or that Macron chooses to anticipate them to amplify yesterday’s victory, are the last chance for Le Republicains and the socialists not to completely disappear from the political field”, underlines Camus.

“If they disappear, Macron will have achieved his goal, already set in 2017: to make traditional parties disappear and build a vast movement of the center in the service of his politics, without the form of a classic party,” explains Camus.

According to the political scientist, the French president “believes that the best way to govern without problems is to have only the two radical forces as opponents: the left with Melenchon and the right with Le Pen”. “Traditionally the legislative elections widen the result of the presidential elections, so the hypothesis of cohabitation is unlikely, especially since we do not have a proportional system”, notes Camus, referring to the hypothesis that Macron may not have a majority in the National Assembly and is forced to choose a prime minister from another side. In France we vote in the legislative elections with the double round system, as well as in the presidential elections.

Not all of the French left can identify with Jean Luc MelenchonCamus remarks, referring to the leader of the radical party La France Insoumise (LFI), who finished third in the first round of the French presidential elections, who now says he is aiming for a success in the legislative elections to run as premier, in cohabitation with President Emmanuel Macron.

“The whole left cannot recognize itself in the LFI. The pro-European social democrats – explains Camus – reproach him for his economic sovereignty. The ecological left does not recognize itself in his support for civil nuclear power. Many social democrats, attentive to secularism, reject the attitude to At times ambiguous by LFI with respect to the notion of Islamophobia and its links with the so-called ‘post colonial’ movement, which seeks to blame France for its history. Its positions on the role of the leaders of the Jewish community and on Israel are unacceptable for many Social Democrats. There are at least two left and they are largely incompatible. ”

When at Marine Le Pen, the one achieved in the ballot “is a good result, but less good than hoped, despite the net progress in terms of percentage (in 2017 it had 33%) and number of votes (three million more) . There are now two options for Rassemblement National: continue its run alone hoping to break through the glass ceiling next time or come to a deal with Eric Zemmour. and perhaps a part of the right wing of Les Republicains, but the sociology of the electorates is not the same and the programs are quite different on economic and social issues “, Camus reasons.

“The vote for Zemmour – he explains – is bourgeois, educated, reactionary and liberal in economics. The one for the Rassemblement National is more popular (the poorest, the least graduates, the workers), very sensitive to questions of social rights, than the Equality of territories, purchasing power and occupation. Combining all this is not easy. And without proportional, it is impossible to have, as in Italy, two parties that compete on almost equal terms for the representation of the nationalist right “. (by Maria Cristina Vicario)