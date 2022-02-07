Ukrainian war increasingly imminent. 5 million refugees to Europe

There war in Ukraine now it is no longer just a hypothesis but over the days it is becoming more and more a concrete possibility. Biden he is convinced of it and in US Congress also spoke clearly about numbers of armed And arsenal already placed by Putin. For American intelligence and defense – reads on Repubblica – fly moved the 70% of the forces it would need to occupy Ukraine: 83 battalions and 110,000 soldiers. As far as 50,000 civilians dead35,000 soldiers killed on both sides, e 5 million refugees marching towards the countries of the European Union. This is the worst case scenario outlined by the administration Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which would be the largest land military operation on the continent since the end of Second World War and “it could be triggered at any moment.”

“To have good relations with the Russia I think it is basic“. Salvini – continues Repubblica – lends a hand to Putin, in short, confirming different positions in the government on the Russian-Ukrainian dossier. The Democratic Party is lined up for the line Biden, the most rigid compared to the Kremlin. A line that, in the opinion of the Lega and the 5S (or rather the part of the Movement that refers directly to Conte), risks fostering a conflict. Salvini pushes for one more equidistant position. And above all he aims to avoid the break with Moscow. The Northern League secretary is convinced that the freezing of US and EU relations with Russia, in short, the wall against the wall, can not only feed the winds of war but also to leave Italian businesses and families a blackout risk.

