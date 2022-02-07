One of the most popular horror sagas in the seventh art is insidious. And recently the fifth film of the so-called the night of the devil.

Poster of The Night of the Demon: Chapter 1. Photo: Blumhouse Productions

One of the main figures in the first and second installments was Patrick Wilson, who has now revealed more about the future film in which we will see him again not only as part of the cast, but also as a director.

“It’s something I’m very passionate about. There hasn’t been a day since the idea was proposed to me that I haven’t been fully involved. It’s been a lot of work on the part of Scott Teems, the writer and myself,” the actor told ScreenRant when he was invited to promote Moonfall, a film in which he recently stars.

Lin Shaye starred in the prequels of the Insidious saga. Photo: Blumhouse Productions

The popular artist added: “Leigh Whannell has obviously helped a lot and of course Blumhouse is a great partner. I’ve done a lot of things with them, so I couldn’t be happier to have my first experience with a group of valuable people who, for some reason, trust me. So we’ll see.”

There is no doubt that Patrick Wilson is very excited to return in Insidious 5, in addition to being overwhelmed with happiness because this time he will be more connected to the project as the director of the film.